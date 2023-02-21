A nationwide cease and desist order against Starbucks issued after Ann Arbor union firing

The firing of a unionized Starbucks worker in Ann Arbor is having an impact nationwide.

Hannah Whitbeck was at the Main Street and Liberty Starbucks when she led the unionization efforts last year. Shortly after her efforts were publicized, she was fired without a final warning.

In April, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled that she should be reinstated. And now, a federal judge in Michigan has gone one step further as a result of her case – granting a cease-and-desist order against Starbucks from firing union workers for supporting union efforts.

The decision makes Whitbeck more hopeful.

"It gives more protections for people who still have their jobs and kinda gives an extra bonus to those who lost their jobs because of unionizing. It kind of gives a layer of protection to both."

Whitbeck says she hopes to return to Starbucks and be actively involved in union efforts once again.

Starbucks has not returned our request for comment.

