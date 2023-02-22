Shared e-bikes may be coming to Ann Arbor

New shared e-bikes could soon be added to the list of shared vehicles in Ann Arbor. WEMU’s Taylor Pinson explains.

The City of Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan already have an agreement for some 400 dock-less scooters for public use.

The newest agreement with the ‘Spin’ micro-mobility company would add some 100 e-bikes for shared rental in the city. The e-bikes, or electric bicycles, are motorized with an electric motor to help cyclists with propulsion.

The Spin e-bike targeted for Ann Arbor would be able to go up to 20 mph and has a front basket for carrying small cargo.

Officials say the e-bike fits in with the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan and the Vision Zero transportation plan.

If the plan is approved by city council, the new e-bike service in Ann Arbor could begin this spring as a pilot program.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

