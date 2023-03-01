Michigan's electors would align with national popular vote under State House bill

An effort in Lansing could change the way the Electoral College operates. A bill introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives would have the state join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

The compact is a group of states that has committed to give their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. This goes into effect once the number of states in the compact surpasses 270 electoral votes. That is the minimum needed to clinch the presidency.

State representative Carrie Rheingans, an Ann Arbor democrat, sponsored the House bill. She says she wants everyone’s vote to count.

“It’s a broken system that we have right now, and I want to make sure that Michigan and Michiganders have each of our votes counting in every presidential election.”

Fifteen states along with the District of Columbia have already joined the compact. If Michigan and its 15 electoral votes is added, that would bring the total to 210. Minnesota, which has 10 electoral votes, is considering joining as well.

