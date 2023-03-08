U of M expands virtual counseling services for students

University of Michigan students will now have an easier time accessing mental health services.

U of M is expanding its partnership with Uwill, a provider of virtual counseling and teletherapy services.

Under the new agreement, university students can now receive up to six free virtual counseling sessions each school year.

U of M’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Robert Ernst, says this won't replace the other services already being offered.

“But to actually bolster them with this additional program that we hope will offer students something that’s easy to connect to and allows them greater choice in terms of when they can arrange the session."

Ernst says the virtual sessions also offer greater flexibility and allow students to seek out help at times when traditional services are normally not available.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

