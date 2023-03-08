© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

U of M expands virtual counseling services for students

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST
u-m logo.jpg
University of Michigan
/
umich.edu
University of Michigan logo

University of Michigan students will now have an easier time accessing mental health services.

U of M is expanding its partnership with Uwill, a provider of virtual counseling and teletherapy services.

Under the new agreement, university students can now receive up to six free virtual counseling sessions each school year.

U of M’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Robert Ernst, says this won't replace the other services already being offered.

“But to actually bolster them with this additional program that we hope will offer students something that’s easy to connect to and allows them greater choice in terms of when they can arrange the session."

Ernst says the virtual sessions also offer greater flexibility and allow students to seek out help at times when traditional services are normally not available.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganDr. Robert Ernstmental health servicesmental health
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content
  • mental health support group photo.jpg
    WEMU News
    Support group created to aid in mental health of college students of color in Washtenaw County
    Cathy Shafran
    When it comes to mental health, statistics show people of color are less likely to seek treatment than white Americans. The reasons vary. Some attribute it to a disparity in health care coverage, some say it’s a mistrust of medical and mental health care systems, and others conclude it’s a cultural sensitivity to seeking emotional support outside the home. Whatever the case, three universities and colleges in Washtenaw County have come together to address the mental health needs of students of color. Cathy Shafran is joined by two guests with more information about the "Campuses in Color" support group.
  • Christa Hughbanks.jpg
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: Ypsilanti's Family Empowerment Program is building foundational support
    David Fair
    Mental health and building a foundation of support is crucial to overcoming a number of community issues. Creating strong families and connecting those in need to the resources to take that journey is the mission of the Family Empowerment Program in Washtenaw County. For those with low or no income, the hurdles become higher and the personal growth more daunting. Christa Hughbanks is Ypsilanti-born and raised and is among the mental health counselors in the empowerment program. She joins WEMU's David Fair with a look at the program, the people it serves, and the lives that are changing.
  • Washtenaw-Logo.png
    WEMU News
    WISD gets $2.3 million for mental health programs
    Taylor Pinson
    Washtenaw County officials are taking steps to expand mental health services for the community’s school children. We get more from WEMU's Taylor Pinson.