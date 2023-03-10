© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

Repeated snowstorms slow tree-clearing efforts in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST
Tree03.JPG
David Fair
/
89.1 WEMU
Broken tree

The City of Ann Arbor is continuing its effort to clear fallen tree limbs and remove other debris caused by the recent winter storms.

It’s also hired an outside firm to supplement the city’s own public works department and help speed up the clean-up.

City spokesperson Robert Kellar says the work has been going slow partly because additional storms keep passing through the area.

“Our public works staff plays multiple roles, so whenever we get a snowstorm for example, these same crews that would have been doing branch pick-up are now doing snow removal."

Kellar says they will clear the remaining material as quickly as possible, but, at this time, they do not know how much longer the clean-up process will take.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann Arborann arbor public worksrobert kellardowned treestreeswinter storm
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content