Repeated snowstorms slow tree-clearing efforts in Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor is continuing its effort to clear fallen tree limbs and remove other debris caused by the recent winter storms.

It’s also hired an outside firm to supplement the city’s own public works department and help speed up the clean-up.

City spokesperson Robert Kellar says the work has been going slow partly because additional storms keep passing through the area.

“Our public works staff plays multiple roles, so whenever we get a snowstorm for example, these same crews that would have been doing branch pick-up are now doing snow removal."

Kellar says they will clear the remaining material as quickly as possible, but, at this time, they do not know how much longer the clean-up process will take.

