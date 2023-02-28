Tree branch pickup plans announced for Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti areas following ice storm

Last week’s ice storm saw tree branches scattered all over Washtenaw County. Next week, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township are all planning to pick up the debris.

The rules and dates are similar between the three municipalities. Ann Arbor says small sticks and brush that are less than three inches in diameter need to be bound into bundles with natural twine. They can also be broken up and placed in a compost bin.

City spokesperson Robert Kellar says bigger branches are different.

“So, if they’re at least three inches in diameter, which is roughly the size of a soup can, what we’re asking them to do, to place them lengthwise on their extension on the side of the street. Don’t put them in the street. Don’t put them in the gutters. Put them on your extension. And they need to not have any metal in them.”

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township residents need to have their branches on the curb by Monday, March 6 at 6 a.m.

Those in the city of Ypsilanti who have a Monday or Tuesday trash pickup, need to have theirs out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Those who have their trash pickup the other weekdays, their deadline is 6 a.m., Friday, March 10.

Here are the debris pickup details for each municipality:

Ann Arbor

Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti Township

