Ice storm puts Washtenaw County homeless shelters at capacity

Homeless shelters across Washtenaw County remain at capacity as a result of the ice storm. They continue to be at their maximum of 150 overnight. The issue during the past 24 hours, however, has been the day-time hours. Dan Kelly is Executive Director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. He says the closure of almost all community resources has left many in the local homeless population indoors and frustrated during the day.

"You know, I got this new job and they’re not open today, or I got an interview and it’s canceled, or I was going to see my therapist. But for the clients it’s really bad because they’re trying to get back on their feet and it has set things back a little bit.”

The shelter has also been operating with fewer staff - as many of the workers are dealing with power outages at their own homes.

