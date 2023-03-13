Michiganders will have chance to vent about power outages at upcoming town halls

The Michigan Public Service Commission wants to hear from frustrated Michiganders in the wake of the recent power outages. The MPSC are holding three town hall events next week.

After the worst ice storm in more than 40 years and a snowstorm that followed a week later, more than 900,000 Michiganders lost power. Tens of thousands in Washtenaw County were left in the dark—some for as long as a week.

The MPSC is hosting two in-person town halls on Monday, March 20th, and an online one on Tuesday, March 21st.

Dan Scripps is the chair of the MPSC which is responsible for overseeing the rates and terms of service for investor-owned utilities.

“We really want to spend most of the time listening to people. So, we’ll, I think, provide just a small amount of level-setting, some of the work that’s ongoing at the commission and steps that we’ve taken over the last couple of years. But really, we don’t want to spend this time talking to people, we want to spend it listening.”

On Monday, the first town hall will be in Jackson beginning at noon, followed by another one in Dearborn at 5:30. The online town hall will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

TOWN HALL DETAILS

Monday, March 20, 2023

American 1 Credit Union Event Center

128 W. Ganson St.

Jackson, MI

12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20, 2023

Fordson High School auditorium

13800 Ford Road

Dearborn, MI

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Virtual town hall details will be announced here

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

