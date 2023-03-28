Firearm death rates in Washtenaw County shows disturbing data

The latest data on gun deaths in Washtenaw County is showing some significant increases between 2012 and 2021.

Health officials say the numbers are significant. Homicides by firearms are up some 200%. Suicides by firearm are up 44%. Overall, firearm deaths are up 75%.

Washtenaw County Medical Director, Dr. Juan Marquez says there are many demographics to understand within the data, including age differences. For example, the median age of homicides is 28, while suicide average age is 47.

“Racial variation, as well where the majority of deaths from homicides are African American, versus the majority of deaths from firearm suicides are white.

And geographically, he says, there a concentration of homicide deaths in Ypsilanti zip codes and concentrations of firearm suicide deaths in Milan and Manchester zip codes. Marquez says they will be working with community groups to help understand the reasons for the increase.

Dr. Marquez shared the firearm death data in a presentation to the Washtenaw County Board of Health.

