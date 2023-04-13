© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Detroit Jazz Festival 2023 Artist Lineup Announced

89.1 WEMU
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
Samara Joy performs at the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival, which spanned from July 29 to July 31, in Newport, R.I.
Ozier Muhammad for NPR
Samara Joy performs at the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival, which spanned from July 29 to July 31, in Newport, R.I.

The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest free jazz festival in the world, announced this year’s lineup during a livestream preview event Wednesday night that included a live performance from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins. Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan.

Here's a partial listing of this year’s Festival lineup:

Friday, Sept. 1 

  • Gretchen C. Valade Tribute 
  • 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins 
    “Interplay” 

Sat., Sept. 2 

  • Regina Carter:  Gone in a Phrase of Air 
  • Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade 
    Children of the Light 
  • Miho Hazama and M_Unit 
  • "The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues..." - A montage of Detroit pianists 
  • Dafnis Prieto “Cantar” with Luciana Souza 
  • John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart 
  • Melissa Aldana Quartet 
  • Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few 
  • Stefon Harris & Blackout 
  • Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio featuring Chris Collins 

Sunday, Sept. 3 

  • 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins” 
    “J Dilla Lives Forever” 
  • Kenny Garrett Ensemble 
  • Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin 
  • Lizz Wright 
  • Johnny O’Neal & Sullivan Fortner “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters” 
  • Alexa Tarantino Quartet 
  • Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet 
  • Joel Ross’ Good Vibes 
  • “KHAMSIN” 
  • Veronica Swift 

Monday, Sept. 4 

  • 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins 
    “Karriem and the Erratic Specialist” 
  • Louis Hayes Quintet 
  • MICHAEL WEISS TRIO:  A TRIBUTE TO BARRY HARRIS, with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash 
  • Samara Joy 
  • Dafnis Prieto with the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars 
  • Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom “River in our Veins” 
  • Linda May Han Oh – The Glass Hours 
  • Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours 

The Detroit Jazz Festival will be held in downtown Detroit on Sept. 1 - 4.

