Detroit Jazz Festival 2023 Artist Lineup Announced

The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest free jazz festival in the world, announced this year’s lineup during a livestream preview event Wednesday night that included a live performance from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins. Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan.

Here's a partial listing of this year’s Festival lineup:

Friday, Sept. 1

Gretchen C. Valade Tribute

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins

“Interplay”

Sat., Sept. 2

Regina Carter: Gone in a Phrase of Air

Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade

Children of the Light

Children of the Light Miho Hazama and M_Unit

"The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues..." - A montage of Detroit pianists

Dafnis Prieto “Cantar” with Luciana Souza

John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart

Melissa Aldana Quartet

Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few

Stefon Harris & Blackout

Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio featuring Chris Collins

Sunday, Sept. 3

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins”

“J Dilla Lives Forever”

“J Dilla Lives Forever” Kenny Garrett Ensemble

Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin

Lizz Wright

Johnny O’Neal & Sullivan Fortner “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters”

Alexa Tarantino Quartet

Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet

Joel Ross’ Good Vibes

“KHAMSIN”

Veronica Swift

Monday, Sept. 4

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins

“Karriem and the Erratic Specialist”

“Karriem and the Erratic Specialist” Louis Hayes Quintet

MICHAEL WEISS TRIO: A TRIBUTE TO BARRY HARRIS, with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash

Samara Joy

Dafnis Prieto with the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars

Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom “River in our Veins”

Linda May Han Oh – The Glass Hours

Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours

The Detroit Jazz Festival will be held in downtown Detroit on Sept. 1 - 4.