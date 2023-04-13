Detroit Jazz Festival 2023 Artist Lineup Announced
The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest free jazz festival in the world, announced this year’s lineup during a livestream preview event Wednesday night that included a live performance from the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins. Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan.
Here's a partial listing of this year’s Festival lineup:
Friday, Sept. 1
- Gretchen C. Valade Tribute
- 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins
“Interplay”
Sat., Sept. 2
- Regina Carter: Gone in a Phrase of Air
- Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade
Children of the Light
- Miho Hazama and M_Unit
- "The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues..." - A montage of Detroit pianists
- Dafnis Prieto “Cantar” with Luciana Souza
- John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart
- Melissa Aldana Quartet
- Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few
- Stefon Harris & Blackout
- Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio featuring Chris Collins
Sunday, Sept. 3
- 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins”
“J Dilla Lives Forever”
- Kenny Garrett Ensemble
- Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin
- Lizz Wright
- Johnny O’Neal & Sullivan Fortner “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters”
- Alexa Tarantino Quartet
- Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet
- Joel Ross’ Good Vibes
- “KHAMSIN”
- Veronica Swift
Monday, Sept. 4
- 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins
“Karriem and the Erratic Specialist”
- Louis Hayes Quintet
- MICHAEL WEISS TRIO: A TRIBUTE TO BARRY HARRIS, with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash
- Samara Joy
- Dafnis Prieto with the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars
- Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom “River in our Veins”
- Linda May Han Oh – The Glass Hours
- Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours
The Detroit Jazz Festival will be held in downtown Detroit on Sept. 1 - 4.