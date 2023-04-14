© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Dexter Schools art teacher wins national award

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT
jane montero.jpg
1 of 4  — jane montero.jpg
Jane Montero, an art teacher at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter, Michigan, receives the Outstanding Teaching Award from the National Art Education Association at a conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos courtesy of Jane Montero
IMG_1365.jpg
2 of 4  — IMG_1365.jpg
Jane Montero, an art teacher at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter, Michigan, receives the Outstanding Teaching Award from the National Art Education Association at a conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos courtesy of Jane Montero
IMG_2118.jpg
3 of 4  — IMG_2118.jpg
Jane Montero, an art teacher at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter, Michigan, receives the Outstanding Teaching Award from the National Art Education Association at a conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos courtesy of Jane Montero
IMG_2079.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_2079.jpg
Jane Montero, an art teacher at Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter, Michigan, receives the Outstanding Teaching Award from the National Art Education Association at a conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos courtesy of Jane Montero

An art teacher in Dexter Community Schools has established herself as one of the best in the country.

Dr. Jane Montero teaches fifth and sixth grade art at Creekside Elementary School. For the second year in a row, she was honored by the National Art Education Association. Yesterday, at the organization’s national conference in San Antonio, she was given the Outstanding Teaching Award.

Montero says she believes what makes her approach to teaching stand out is the way she embraces technology. And this started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I took everything that I had done traditionally, like watercolor paint, or collage work or anything that I could change, I flipped it to a digital design, so I was relying on technology, and I taught my students Google Draw. They would bring their Chromebooks to art.”

She also changed the name of the class to “art and design”. Montero says by expanding beyond the fine arts, she gives her students skills that will lead to more career opportunities down the road.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News ArtsDexter Community SchoolseducationJane Monterodextereducation
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content