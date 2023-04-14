Dexter Schools art teacher wins national award

An art teacher in Dexter Community Schools has established herself as one of the best in the country.

Dr. Jane Montero teaches fifth and sixth grade art at Creekside Elementary School. For the second year in a row, she was honored by the National Art Education Association. Yesterday, at the organization’s national conference in San Antonio, she was given the Outstanding Teaching Award.

Montero says she believes what makes her approach to teaching stand out is the way she embraces technology. And this started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I took everything that I had done traditionally, like watercolor paint, or collage work or anything that I could change, I flipped it to a digital design, so I was relying on technology, and I taught my students Google Draw. They would bring their Chromebooks to art.”

She also changed the name of the class to “art and design”. Montero says by expanding beyond the fine arts, she gives her students skills that will lead to more career opportunities down the road.

