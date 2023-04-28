© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

U of M awarded $130 million for new electric vehicle center

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT
University of Michigan
University of Michigan
/
umich.edu

Plans are moving forward on a new Electric Vehicle Center at the University of Michigan.

The university has announced it is receiving $130 million from the state to help build the facility.

Alan Taub will be the center’s director. He says they’re still designing the building, but they know what they want to do with it.

“The goal is really to make sure we’re at the epicenter of reinventing new personal mobility."

Taub says they are going to focus on achieving three specific goals with the center:

  1. They want accelerate research and development of electric vehicles.
  2. Help build the workforce needed for this new field.
  3. Develop the infrastructure needed to promote further research and education into electric vehicles.

Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
Taylor Pinson
