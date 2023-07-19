Ann Arbor School Board president stepping down, ready to "pass the baton"

The Ann Arbor School Board will soon have new leadership. Board president Jacinda Townsend Gides is resigning but will remain as a trustee.

Townsend Gides became president after a contentious election in January. She recently published a novel and was hired to teach at Brown University, which will lead to increased travel for the upcoming school year.

As a result, she is stepping down.

In her short time as president, Townsend Gides says she is most proud of the creation of an equity and inclusion standing committee. That will examine policies and curriculum through an equity and inclusion lens.

“There’s a lot of work that that committee can do. There’s a lot of work that the board needs to do going forward. And I’m just hoping that we can come together as a board and put the interest of children front and center.”

According to the board bylaws, trustee Rima Mohammad will be next in line to lead as vice president.

