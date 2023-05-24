© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor superintendent happy Michigan's school grading system revoked

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
Ann Arbor
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Ann Arbor Skyline High School

Ann Arbor educators are praising the state’s decision to end its current ranking system for Michigan’s public schools.

The system was less than five years old and required Michigan’s Department of Education to rank and evaluate schools with an A-F letter grade. Critics of that system argued it was ineffective, overly simplified, and did not comply with federal standards for rating and evaluating schools.

Dr. Jeanice Swift is Ann Arbor Public Schools’ Superintendent.

“We are moving in this state to align our systems around really that whole child approach which extends for beyond what a single letter grad can represent.”

The now-defunct ranking system only applied to schools and how they were evaluated. It will not impact students or how they receive grades.

