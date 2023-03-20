Ann Arbor School superintendent passed over for Washington State superintendent job

Ann Arbor’s school superintendent has not been chosen for a superintendent’s position in Washington State.

A total of 27 people had applied for the job of superintendent in the suburban Seattle Northshore School District. The three finalists included the school district’s interim superintendent, an Arkansas school district superintendent, and Ann Arbor’s Public Schools superintendent, Jeanice Kerr Swift.

Late Friday, the Northshore School Board announced it had chosen its interim superintendent, Michael Tolley, to carry on in a permanent spot.

There has been no comment on the decision from Swift. But before the selection was made, Ann Arbor’s school board president said she wished the best for Dr. Swift and said they would be “incredibly fortunate” if Swift continued to work for the Ann Arbor school community.

Swift began as superintendent in Ann Arbor in 2013. Her current contract runs through 2025.

