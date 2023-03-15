© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor Public Schools to start keeping Naloxone in medical kits

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published March 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT
Naloxone
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org

The Ann Arbor public school district is adding Naloxone to the medical response tool kits it keeps in all its buildings.

The life-saving medication is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The district’s Executive Director of Student & School Health and Community, Jenna Bacolor, says this is being done strictly as a precaution, and not in response to any recent event.

“Stocking Naloxone, or Narcan, is a way we are just being prepared for any type of medical emergency. Whether someone is having a cardiac problem, or in this case, maybe experiencing an opioid-related overdose."

Bacolor says the medication is being provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at no charge to the school district.

