Ann Arbor Public Schools to start keeping Naloxone in medical kits

The Ann Arbor public school district is adding Naloxone to the medical response tool kits it keeps in all its buildings.

The life-saving medication is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The district’s Executive Director of Student & School Health and Community, Jenna Bacolor, says this is being done strictly as a precaution, and not in response to any recent event.

“Stocking Naloxone, or Narcan, is a way we are just being prepared for any type of medical emergency. Whether someone is having a cardiac problem, or in this case, maybe experiencing an opioid-related overdose."

Bacolor says the medication is being provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at no charge to the school district.

