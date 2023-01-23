Mask mandate in Ann Arbor schools ends

The two-week masking REQUIREMENT in Ann Arbor public schools has officially come to an end. But the school superintendent says masks are still welcome. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran explains.

In the two week period since returning to school after the holiday break, attendance has looked good in Ann Arbor public schools. That's according to school officials. They say the attendance rate for students was 93 percent and over 90 percent for staff. School superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift told me the numbers were good enough to return to the masking policy before the two week mandate.

<br/><b>"(Cathy) in terms of the masking requirement - that has ended? Is that correct?</b><br/><br/><b>(Superintendent) That decision, as it has been all school year, except for this transition time, that decision will belong with the individual and with the family, yes."</b>

Swift says there’s no way to attribute this positive attendance to masking. She’s just happy for the good healthy start after the holidays. I’m Cathy Shafran.

