Two-week masking required in Ann Arbor Public Schools

The decision to call for masking comes after a wave of absenteeism closed schools before the holidays. It also comes after a two-week holiday where students and staff were likely in large gatherings.

So, Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Swift says they’ve decided on a proactive, two-week mask requirement inside school buildings. It's for all students and staff. It starts today, January 9, and runs through Friday, January 20th.

“This will give us an opportunity to transition and really to keep that priority of having our schools open and prioritizing the health of our students and staff”

They also are continuing to ask parents to report the nature of their child's illnesses when they call to report an absence. That is to help gather more data.

