Flu and other respiratory illnesses on the rise in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Health Department officials say they cannot identify which respiratory illness is impacting Ann Arbor Public Schools, but they can say which one is currently the most prevalent in the community.

The health department is reporting the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 and RSV are down slightly, but they are starting to see a spike in ones caused by influenza.

Health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia warns as winter sets in, and people spend more time together in enclosed spaces, things will likely get worse before they get better.

“What we’re starting to see now is just that. The impact of the flu and these multiple things, and we’re starting to see that kind of pile up.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says the upcoming holidays could also cause a further spike in infections.

