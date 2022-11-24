Health officials warn about RSV spread as Michiganders gather for Thanksgiving

With families gathering for Thanksgiving, health officials are concerned about the further spread of the respiratory illness RSV. The illness has been filling up hospitals with babies and young children but is also a threat to older adults.

Symptoms of RSV are very similar to the flu and can be fatal especially among very young kids and adults who are immunocompromised. Most healthy people are able to fend it off.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia from the Washtenaw County Health Department says that’s why it’s difficult to track the spread.

“But we can certainly see the impact, especially on those young children that probably haven’t had the chance to be infected with this before and haven’t built immunity to it, and they may get more sick.”

In recent weeks, children have been filling up local hospital beds. Hospitals on the west side of the state are reporting an unprecedented surge in RSV patients.

Health officials are recommending the public take precautions: washing hands, cleaning surfaces, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, wearing masks, and avoiding any gatherings if you are showing any symptoms.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

