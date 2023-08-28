Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent's future in doubt as school year begins

As teachers and students in Ann Arbor Public Schools return to the classroom for the new school year, they do so with the future of their superintendent in doubt.

Last Wednesday, the Ann Arbor School Board held a five-hour meeting that provided no clarity or finality to the situation. Two weeks ago, the board began the process of terminating the contract of Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift.

Hundreds of community members attended the meeting, many of them speaking out against … and in favor of Swift.

The specific reasons for Swift’s potential termination are still unknown.

Fred Klein is the president of the Ann Arbor Education Association. He’s concerned about the process used to potentially fire Swift, but with the school year starting, he wants to shift the focus.

“Kids are our number one priority. Kids learning and kids' safety in the classrooms and keeping this adult drama as far away from that as possible.”

The next school board meeting will take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Earhart Road Building.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org