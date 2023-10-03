Changes to the 5:01 Jazz Series

We're back at the Blue LLama Jazz Club for our popular 5:01 Jazz Series next week. The lineup we have in store for you from now until May is full of friends new and old and we can't wait to see you there.

However, there is an important change to the shows this year. Due to overcrowding and the difficulty the wait staff have navigating the room, the Blue LLama is switching to a ticketed system. The shows are still free, but we're asking only those who know for sure that they are coming that they reserve a seat in advance.

Click THIS LINK to reserve your free tickets.

Capacity is 95 (80 is dining room and 15 at the bar) so make your reservations today as there will likely be no seats available on a walk in basis.

We're looking forward to getting this going next Friday October 13th with the Paxton/Spangler Band!

The line up features Tbone Paxton (trombone/lead vocals), RJ Spangler (congas, tambourine, background vocals), Matt LoRusso (guitar, background vocals), Trevor Lamb (string bass, background vocals), Sean Perlmutter (drums, cowbell).