U-M receives FDA approval for non-invasive liver treatment

The University of Michigan has received FDA approval for a new type of liver cancer treatment.

Sound waves could now be used to break down liver cancer tumors. The treatment is called histotripsy and has potential to become a non-invasive alternative to chemotherapy.

Last week, the technique received FDA approval.

Mishal Mendiratta-Lala is a professor of radiology with Michigan Medicine and worked on the clinical trials. She says her trials have shown encouraging results.

“It’s very exciting that even in my clinical trials that I had, we have patients that are two years after treatment without recurrence of the tumor that we treated. So, it’s a very exciting time for cancer therapy.”

Currently, the treatment is only approved to treat liver tumors.

