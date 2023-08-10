Changes in blood donation guidelines allow for increased donors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced eligibility changes for blood donation this past May. The changes are now taking effect this month.

Men who have sex with men will no longer experience time-based deferrals. Rather, they will now complete an individual risk assessment. This will be completed by every potential donor.

Robertson Davenport is the director of the Blood Bank at Michigan Medicine. He says that this change is necessary, with blood being in constant need.

“We need to be able to have a diverse and open community of blood donors so that we can assure reliable and safe blood supply.”

Those taking prescription medication to prevent HIV infection, after an exposure, are not allowed to donate.

