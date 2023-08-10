© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Changes in blood donation guidelines allow for increased donors

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT
FRANK MERIÑO
/
pexels.com

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced eligibility changes for blood donation this past May. The changes are now taking effect this month.

Men who have sex with men will no longer experience time-based deferrals. Rather, they will now complete an individual risk assessment. This will be completed by every potential donor.

Robertson Davenport is the director of the Blood Bank at Michigan Medicine. He says that this change is necessary, with blood being in constant need.

“We need to be able to have a diverse and open community of blood donors so that we can assure reliable and safe blood supply.”

Those taking prescription medication to prevent HIV infection, after an exposure, are not allowed to donate.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
