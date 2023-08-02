Michigan Medicine study shows increased walking can benefit those with heart failure

Hundreds of patients with heart failure took part in a recent study led by Michigan Medicine.

They used wearables to track step counts and floors climbed over a three-month period. Patients also completed questionnaires that asked about heart failure’s impact on daily living.

The study showed that more steps led to better, overall health.

Brahmajee Nallamothu is a cardiologist at University of Michigan Health. He says that this study can positively impact the futures of patients.

“ … it also means that now patients can share this type of information and really partner with their doctors to improve their health over time.”

The University of Missouri with Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute helped with the study.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

