Superior Township facility to help those with mental health challenges closer to reality

A nonprofit aiming to build a residential center to help people struggling with mental health issues took a step forward to becoming a reality.

A 76-acre property on Dixboro Road in Superior Township was approved for rezoning to build Garrett’s Space. It is the vision for Scott and Julie Halpert to give people between the age of 18 and 28 a space to heal and receive support.

They are inspired by their late son Garrett, who they lost to suicide.

Julie Halpert says this non-medical center will focus on peer support and holistic approaches.

“This will be a place that young adults very much will want to go to. To get help. To get what they need to want to live another day. And live the great, wonderful lives that they’re meant to live.”

Once the property is acquired, a site plan will be submitted to the city. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in the middle of 2024.

