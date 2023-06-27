Washtenaw County mental health professional speaks on PTSD

As June 27 is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day, a Washtenaw County psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner is helping bring awareness to the disorder.

Each year, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day lands on June 27.

PTSD is a disorder that develops following a single, or even a series, of traumatic events.

Those with the disorder may experience a range of symptoms. Some of these are nightmares, mood changes, and daytime flashbacks.

Meaghan Cotter is a psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner for Washtenaw County Community Mental Health.

She says that resources are available for those experiencing these signs and symptoms.

“You can always start with talking to your primary care doctor, if you’re not exactly sure where to turn. Primary care doctors are a great resource to kind of guide you in the right direction in the community.”

Cotter also says that there are different ways to manage symptoms, including talk therapy and medication.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

