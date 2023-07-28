© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

More out-of-state patients coming to Michigan for abortion services

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT
Planned Parenthood
Paul Sableman
/
flickr.com
Planned Parenthood clinic

Planned Parenthood of Michigan says the number of out-of-state patients seeking assistance from them has tripled since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the overall number of people coming to the state for a procedure is up 66%.

Ashlea Phenicie is the Vice President of Communications for Planned Parenthood of Michigan. She says they’ve had to take additional steps to handle the growing demand.

“We increased appointment availability, hired additional staff members. We also have an abortion patient navigator. This staff member helps patients who are traveling from out of state.”

Phenicie says the demand for their services is going to increase even further after August 1st when abortion access in Indiana goes away.

Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
