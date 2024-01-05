At 6:00 p.m. today we'll air a one hour special: "Our Body Politic - January 6th: An American Story"

Our Body Politic is a syndicated program hosted by Farai Chideya.

From the host:

"Many of the investigators and team leads on the January 6th Committee that investigated the insurrection were people of color. Their stories have never been heard before.

We bring you the story of their leadership, and why their mix of lived experience as descendants of enslaved people; children of immigrants; or immigrants themselves deeply shaped the committee’s quest to protect and uphold multiracial pluralistic democracy. These are investigators with degrees from elite schools and a variety of critical law enforcement backgrounds, including a homicide prosecutor in Miami and two JAGs, or military prosecutors. They were the dream team inside the dream team  and the story they tell about the inner workings of the committee also reveal deep rifts over the role of race and Christian Nationalism in the insurrection, and how much of that inquiry to foreground while proving former President Trump’s role in the insurrection.

As America winds up with endless course cases over the former President and his alleged co-conspirators, it is also, arguably winding up for an increase in domestic violent extremism. In January 6: An American Story, we show through the eyes of the people of color helping lead the committee that January 6th is not over, and the ways we continue to make sense of its reverberations could save or imperil us all."

