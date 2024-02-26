Dingell says 'Uncommitted' voters need to be heard 

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she understands why some people are unhappy with President Biden’s positioning regarding the war in Gaza. She also understands why they would vote “Uncommitted” in Tuesday’s presidential primary. But the Ann Arbor Democrat says it’s a long way until November.

Dingell says she worked hard to get the Michigan primary moved up earlier in the calendar, so it can have more of an effect on the presidential nominating process.

The fate of Palestinians came up Monday while she was addressing the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce. Dingell said she wants a ceasefire to bring an end to the killing.

The 6th District representative adds that those pushing the uncommitted vote have important things to say.

“It’s not only the Arab American community and the Muslims, but it matters on campuses. I’m glad we’re talking about it. The ‘Listen to Michigan’ is people that want to be listened to, and it’s important that they be heard.”

Dingell says Democrats understand what they need to do to win in November. She says Michigan is a purple state, and its voters know the importance of beating Donald Trump.

