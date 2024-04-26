UM residence hall advisors and staff forming labor union

University of Michigan residential staff students are looking to unionize. Organizers from the ResStaff Allied Organization, or RAO, have collected over 100 union authorization cards.

The organization is seeking to represent resident advisors, diversity peer educators and ResStaff coordinators on campus.

Student organizer Mark Tallents says their job is to keep the residential communities safe and inclusive while living in the dorms themselves. He says they want to give students a say in campus housing.

“What we’re trying to do with RAO and our organization is building a voice for students and building a voice that our administration has to listen to and not give cheap words to but actually is forced to reckon with our own issues within our community.”

Tallents says they are seeking universal pay stipends since they are only given room and board, improved harassment protections and free in-dorm laundry for all students.

He says further details regarding a union election will be determined in the coming weeks.

