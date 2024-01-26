600 Michigan Medicine rehabilitation employees join union 

Another 600 Michigan Medicine employees have received union recognition.

According to the union, the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP) now represents, in total, 3,700 Michigan Medicine employees. That now includes those that work in the area of patient rehabilitation, such as physical and occupational therapists.

Penni Toney is the president of UMMAP and a CT technologist at Michigan Medicine. She says that as union expands, she hopes to see long-lasting changes to working conditions.

“The employees can bargain for fair wages and make sure that the working conditions are adequate for their specific type of work."

Toney says UMMAP is now looking to organize laboratory employees and those that work in hospital services, such as dental hygienists and pharmacy technicians.

