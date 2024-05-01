© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Developers say U-M health center relocation to downtown Ypsilanti will bolster local businesses

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT
300 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti under renovation.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
300 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti under renovation.

The University of Michigan’s Ypsilanti Health Center is set to relocate to downtown Ypsilanti in the fall and developers are hoping the center will bring more foot traffic to the downtown area.

The center will be among the tenants in the building that was once the EMU college of business, now owned by the Michigan Innovation Headquarters.

Matt Frost is a communications officer with MI-HQ. He says that in addition to making healthcare more accessible to the downtown area, renovating the building will attract more business to Ypsilanti’s downtown.

“There’s the foot traffic that’s going to naturally come from the medical center, which is fantastic. There's going to be, like, 300 something people downtown every day. That’s going to be good for the businesses.”

In addition to the natural increase in traffic, the health center will attract to the area, Frost says MI-HQ is looking to collaborate with the city of Ypsilanti, local businesses, restaurants, and artists.

“So, our goal in the innovation space and in the public spaces is to have local Ypsi artists work on displays, to also just collaborate as much as we can with the downtown to help shape it into something that is great for everybody.”

MI-HQ hopes the health center will allow the building to become a science and technology hub in downtown Ypsilanti.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News University of Michigan Hospitals and Health CentersDowntown Ypsilantimichigan medicinelocal businessesThe University of MichiganYpsilanti
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
Related Content
  • 300 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti under renovation.
    WEMU News
    #OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti's UM Health Center plans to relocate downtown
    Rylee Barnsdale
    Officials overseeing the University of Michigan's Ypsilanti Health Center plan to move operations downtown by the end of the year. Not only will it more than triple their square footage and allow for more specialty care, but it could spawn further partnerships and entrepreneurial enterprises to boost economic development in Ypsilanti. Rylee Barnsdale talks with Concentrate Media reporter Sarah Rigg about the certainties and possibilities.
  • Behavioral Health Therapist Aaron Neal, Outreach & Education Manager Ashley Anderson, and Clinic Director Lori Bennett at Corner Health Center.
    WEMU News
    #OTGYpsi: Corner Health Center in Ypsilanti adds services for new dads and parents of transgender/non-binary children
    Cathy Shafran
    The Corner Health Center in Ypsilanti has been around for some four decades, providing health care and support programs for 12-25 year-olds who may not be able to afford the services otherwise. Now, the center is adding to its services to help young dads and parents of transgender or non-binary children. WEMU's Cathy Shafran and Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale bring the story of the how the Corner Health Center is expanding its offerings with the center's community outreach and health education manager, Ashley Anderson.
  • WEMU News
    Campaign for Health Care Change Comes to Ypsilanti
    By Bob Eccleshttp://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/wemu/local-wemu-831504.mp3Ypsilanti, MI – A community forum on health care reform drew…