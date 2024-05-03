University of Michigan calls upon volunteers to help manage potential commencement protests

As the University of Michigan prepares for spring commencement this weekend, the university is enlisting volunteers to help manage possible disruptions.

The University frequently calls upon volunteers to assist with high turn-out events, such as graduation ceremonies and freshmen move-in. Volunteers often are asked to provide directions and guild visitor to the correct seating or parking areas.

However, according to a University of Michigan spokesperson, volunteers will also be trained on how to manage disruptions and redirect potential protesters.

Graduation weekend will coincide with the third consecutive week of encampment efforts led by pro-Palestine students urging the university to divest assets from Israeli companies and military contractors.

U-M officials say volunteers will be led by the University's division of public safety and security to ensure graduation is without ongoing disruption.

