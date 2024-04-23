© 2024 WEMU
Pro-Palestine group staging sit-in on UM campus

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
University of Michigan Diag
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
University of Michigan Diag

Members of the University of Michigan students' Palestinian-supporting TAHRIR Coalition have set up an encampment on the Diag and say they are staying until certain demands are met.

The student group sent out a release Monday morning stating they aren’t leaving the Diag until the university disinvests in Israeli companies and military contractors.

The protestors say UM has over $6 billion of endowment funds invested in companies that have played a major part in the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

They point to companies like Skydio, which has sent more than 100 drone to the Israeli military, and contractors like Cobham and Ultra Electronics, which participate in the construction of F-35 warplanes.

The students say they are inspired by the actions of protestors at Columbia University who are facing sanctions for their behavior on campus.

