Washtenaw County Voters pick Biden and Trump, 'Uncommitted' makes statement

“Uncommitted” made a strong showing in Tuesday’s Democratic Presidential Primary election in Washtenaw County. A good number of those unhappy with President Joe Biden’s stance on the war in Gaza and vocal support of Israel made a point.\

To be clear, there were no real surprises in the results. Biden took over 77-percent of the of the vote on the Democratic Ballot and former President Donald Trump outvoted Nikki Haley by a comfortable margin on the Republican side. More than 17-percent of democratic voters casting ballots did not choose the sitting president, instead voting “Uncommitted.”

Some say that’s a red flag heading to November. Michigan is considered a battleground state and is closely divided among red and blue voters. Losing support in his own party could turn the state Red in the general election. Many of those who did vote “Uncommitted” do say they plan to vote for whomever the Democratic nominee is in the general election.