Dexter Township Voters approve police and fire millage renewals

Dexter Township will continue to provide its own police, fire and emergency services to its residents after voters overwhelming approved to two millage renewals. Both garnering over 80-percent support.

The five-year renewals keep the millage rates at current levels. Township Supervisor Karen Sikkenga says she’s grateful for the support of community members who worked to get out how important it was to pass the millages.

“We had a citizen committee of people who worked hard on our behalf to get the word out and so a shout out to them because we’re very grateful for everybody who has helped us get the word out.”







Sikkenga says if the millages had failed the township would have had to rely on State Police to provide service to its residents and the fire department and emergency services would have been mothballed. She also praised the first responders in Dexter Township for providing such good service that is so valued by its residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org