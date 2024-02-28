Voters in Saline pass two ballot measures to clean up city charter

The Charter Amendments in Saline were recommended by the city’s Charter Review Task Force that modernizes some of the Charter’s language to make it consistent with state law. The changes were uncontroversial which is why they were on the February ballot instead of later during an election with more participation. Saline Mayor Brian Marl says come November a proposal will be decided to extend the Mayor and Councilmembers terms to four-years instead of the current two.

“I think four years is becoming more of the standard. Our preliminary discussions in city hall seem to indicate that’s the preferred option for our community as well.”







Marl says the discussions continue on the council if they want to ask voters to stagger their terms so half of council members and the Mayor are voted on in one election and the others two-years later.

