U.S. Rep from Ann Arbor joins health policy advocates calling for lower prescription costs

Representative Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor joined health policy advocates to discuss legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Democratic Rep. Dingell spoke with Protect Our Care, a nonprofit group advocating for affordable healthcare. Legislatures and organizers discussed the lobbying efforts pharmaceutical companies have pursued to keep the cost of prescription drugs high.

Dingell says pharmaceutical companies are seeking to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped the out-of-pocket cost for insulin for Medicare users at $35 per month.

“Big Pharma continues to do everything it can to repeal these reforms, while American families still pay some of the highest prices in the world for the vital medicines that they need to stay healthy."

In a new report, Protect Our Care found that 1 in 3 Americans ration their medicine each month. Dingell says, in her district, many patients travel to Canada to purchase prescriptions at a lower price.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org