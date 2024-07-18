WATCH: Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Updated July 16, 2024 at 10:53 AM ET

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee and NPR will provide special coverage of the RNC Monday through Thursday.

Click on the play button above for on-air NPR analysis from Milwaukee tonight starting at 10 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday and Thursday tune in at 9 p.m. here as well as many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

Copyright 2024 NPR