State Senator Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor wants educational improvements after release of statewide test scores

State test scores indicate some students continue to struggle in the classroom, and one local lawmaker says some changes need to be made.

Statewide, only 39.6% of third-graders were rated proficient in reading skills. That’s a ten-year low for the Michigan State Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP.

The numbers are troubling to Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin, who says he wants to see more early intervention for kids who are struggling.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who have characteristics of dyslexia who are falling through the cracks. That’s one of the things that’s bringing our numbers down, and we also know that an emphasis on those decoding skills in the early grades has been very successful in other states.”

Legislation to do so easily passed the Senate in a bipartisan manner. Irwin says the House has held several hearings, and he hopes they get it passed before the end of the session.

