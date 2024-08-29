© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Senator Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor wants educational improvements after release of statewide test scores

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT
Standarized test.
biologycorner
/
Flickr
Standarized test.

State test scores indicate some students continue to struggle in the classroom, and one local lawmaker says some changes need to be made.

Statewide, only 39.6% of third-graders were rated proficient in reading skills. That’s a ten-year low for the Michigan State Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP.

The numbers are troubling to Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin, who says he wants to see more early intervention for kids who are struggling.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who have characteristics of dyslexia who are falling through the cracks. That’s one of the things that’s bringing our numbers down, and we also know that an emphasis on those decoding skills in the early grades has been very successful in other states.”

Legislation to do so easily passed the Senate in a bipartisan manner. Irwin says the House has held several hearings, and he hopes they get it passed before the end of the session.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News M-STEPjeff irwinMichigan State SenateMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureDyslexiatest scoreseducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content