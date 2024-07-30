U-M study finds students of color and lower income get fewer opportunities in career/tech education

A report by the University of Michigan’s Youth Policy Lab has found significant inequalities in career and technical education access across Washtenaw County. The analysis takes a look the availability of CTE and underscores the difficulties students of color and of lower economic means face in accessing such educational opportunities.

Lead author and Professor of Education Policy at U of M Brian Jacob says, compared to state averages, Washtenaw County students have access to fewer programs.

The report also says Black and Hispanic students in the county have less access than there more affluent and white peers.

The study notes that unlike many other communities in Michigan, Washtenaw County does not have a millage dedicated to funding career and technical education.

County districts either operate their CTE independently or collaborate through consortium-based agreements, which leads to the sharp disparities in student access.

