Washtenaw ACA says more housing near U-M medical campus will benefit disabled residents

The Washtenaw County Association for Community Advocacy says finding appropriate housing for the disabled around Ann Arbor continues to be a major problem.

The ACA made a presentation this week to the Ann Arbor Commission on Disability Issues and asked for its support to encourage more housing for disabled residents who want to live on their own.

Association President and CEO Kathy Homan says more disabled-friendly housing is needed near the U-M campus to benefit those who use the medical services.

“So, if the Ann Arbor Housing Commission would ever listen and support developmental housing close to campus, it would be really awesome. You know, the transportation’s there. you can get around there and you get the support to be out in your community there.”



Homan says people with intellectual developmental disabilities are a primary concern. She says there are many students attending Michigan Medical School who want to work with those patients, particularly if they’re near campus.

