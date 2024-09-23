Chelsea's own Jeff Daniels writes and directs new play opening at the Purple Rose Theater

RESOURCES:

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and you never know when inspiration will strike. And for the more creative-minded among us, something as simple as a single sentence can quickly become an idea and over a relatively short period of time, a painting, a song, movie or a play. I'm David Fair, and I'm not nearly that creative. But our guest today most certainly is. Jeff Daniels is an award-winning actor. He is a singer/songwriter, producer, director and playwright. He lives right here in Washtenaw County and, back in 1991, founded the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea. That is going to be the venue for his latest inspiration. Jeff Daniels is author of the new play, "Office Christmas Party, Grinch in Fight with Rudolph. Police Called." He is also serving as director, and it opens this Thursday night, September 26th at the Purple Rose. Thank you so much for making time for us amid all of the final preparations, Jeff! We appreciate it!

Jeff Daniels: Thank you, David! Good to be here!

David Fair: Well, what are the last few days like before opening a play? Is it crazy or is it the calm before the storm?

Jeff Daniels: It can be crazy. In this case, it's the calm before the storm. I've got some real good actors who know how to do comedy, and it's actually a lot of fun because now the precision that it takes to execute comedy well. I have the people who can do that, and we're very collaborative at this point. We're really down into the details, and we're also adding the tech, which is the lights and the sound. And the Purple Rose has been outfitted with some of the best lighting and sound that any theater our size has in the country. So, this is going to be a fun weekend because we're really going to put on the bells and whistles.

David Fair: Well, the title of the play is both an eye and an ear catcher, and it comes back to the spark of inspiration. Where were you, and what exactly were you doing when that spark hit?

Jeff Daniels: Well, I was perusing through Mlive.com and what used to be hometown papers, and they kind of collect those around the state. And something happened up in upper lower Michigan. I think it was Leland, Michigan. It could have been somewhere near there. And I saw the headline. The title of the play is the headline: "Office Christmas Party, Grinch in Fight with Rudolph. Police Called." And I said, "That's a comedy! I don't even have to read the article. That's a comedy!" I read the article. There were no details. And so I said, "Okay, I'll just make it all up." So, I took the headline and made it all up into what I hope is the funniest comedy I've ever written.

David Fair: That is the creative genius. Most of us have never thought about writing a play, let alone attempting it. From that initial point of inspiration, how long did it take to write?

Jeff Daniels: I'm still writing it. We're making changes today, actually in rehearsal, but it took a year and a half. The first draft came in just over a year ago last summer, and we're probably on the eighth draft now. In a draft, you start at page one and just go back through everything, and things change and all of that. So, it evolves over the time. And especially when you get into rehearsal, it's probably another two drafts where the actors have an idea or you just see something that worked six months ago when you wrote it, but it doesn't now. And so, you change it. And it's a living, breathing thing. That's what's exciting about the Purple Rose. We do original plays. And also. I write for this corner of the country and the playwrights that are writing for us now. I want you to write for this corner of the country. I'm not interested in what what was popular in New York last year. I want you to write for this audience, about this audience, and to this audience. I want you to hold a mirror up to where we are. And let's find the stories here and create original content.

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU. We're talking with Jeff Daniels about the new play he has written and is directing at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea. It's called "Office Christmas Party, Grinch in Fight with Rudolph, Police Called." It opens this Thursday. The press opening will then be on Friday, October 4th, and it's going to run through December 22nd. I'm hesitant to ask too much about the storyline for fear of ruining it for the audience, but the title is certainly an indication of how it may culminate. But what can you tell us about the journey leading up to the office party?

Jeff Daniels: Well, I decided it takes place in a little company called the Middletown Fudge Factory. And fudge is a big deal in Michigan. It's also a funny word, so there's your comedy in. But it's Wally Wilkins, Jr is the grandson of Wendell Wilkins, who founded the company in 1922. And if they don't have a good December, they won't see the end of January. So, the little family business of the six fudge companies in Michigan--they're number six. And they need to save the company somehow. And the last thing that Wally needs is for two coworkers who are dressed as the Grinch and Rudolph to get in a fight over where to clap on Silent Night. That's kind of what happened. And the next thing you know, Connie in accounting is face first in the punch bowl. So, that's where we start. And I just take off from there, and it ends up being kind of, in the end, a wonderful story about how love conquers all and a lot of laughs on the way.

David Fair: Well, creating and fleshing out the characters on paper has some similarity to what you must have to do to step into the characters you create as an actor. But are you using different creative muscles and putting those to work as well?

Jeff Daniels: Yeah, I get to tailor the roles for certain actors. We auditioned a couple of the roles, but that's what I remember from Circle Repertory Company in New York City when I went there in the 70s. I was one of the actors walking around this off-Broadway theater company, and Lanford Wilson would kind of watch me. And then six months later, he's handing me a play going, "I've written a part for you." And they kind of watch your behavior, your personality, your sense. We just kind of observe people. And that's where I learned about writing and how to write and how to write for actors. And then, when I created the Purple Rose 30-odd years ago, that was what I brought. And that's what I did with "Grinch and Rudolph." There were certain actors that I wanted to write for. You ask them if they're going to be around in the fall of 2024, andif they say yes, you go, "Great! I may have something for you." And then, you get to work. And it's like tailoring a suit for someone. You find their strengths. You find things that they might be able to do but haven't done. And you write them a great role that you hope in, certainly with a comedy, that ends up being a hit play. And then, I mean, there's nothing better, David--I mean, Broadway, off-Broadway, Purple Rose, doesn't matter. When you're in a hit and that audience is buzzing when the lights go down to start the play, there's nothing better!

David Fair: It's addicting, isn't it?

Jeff Daniels: Yeah. And it is why we do it, you know? And they're not all like that. God knows, in New York, I played to half houses. I've heard my voice bounce off the back wall of a Broadway house two weeks before we closed. And when it hits, when you're in a hit, ride it. And that's what I think "Grinch and Rudolph" is going to be.

David Fair: Our conversation with Jeff Daniels continues on 89 one WEMU. He is a multitalented and award-winning artist. The hat he's wearing today is that of playwright and director. His new offering opens at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea Thursday night, and it's called "Office Christmas Party, Grinch in Fight with Rudolph, Police Called." While looking forward to this new presentation, I started reflecting on the passage of time. And you've been at this a while. I believe you got your professional start on stage back in 1976, and that means you've been working as a creative for 24 years in the 1900s and another 24 years in the 2000s so far. Do you take time to reflect, or is it the enthusiasm for what lay ahead that keeps driving you?

Jeff Daniels: It's what's next. I'm still in the what's next mode and kind of leaning forward. But, as I approach 70 years old and 48 years in the business, I will reflect back and think of movies and have very little memory of making them. They got to disappear, and you're "Oh yeah! Oh yeah!" And I don't spend any time whatsoever doing a film festival with me in my home. I don't go back and look at old stuff at all. And maybe someday when I'm really done and over it, that I might. But it's more about what's next, and I'm still pushing forward for that whatever that next thing is.

David Fair: On a movie opening often comes a year or more after you've completed work on it. So, that's very different. The public facing work of a play begins on the night of the opening. What is your favorite part of putting on an opening night?

Jeff Daniels: Watching it all come together and watching the actors hit a home run. And I know certainly with "Grinch and Rudolph" how hard these actors are working to do the level of comedy. We call it "smart funny" at the Purple Rose when they get it and they know they've got it. And now, it's working. And we'll do about seven previews starting this Thursday. And then, we'll do the official opening on Friday, October 4th. But to watch them kind of see that it works. And then, off they go and then to see the joy of being able to connect with an audience. And I'm telling you when an audience is laughing, it's the great unifier. It's the thing that I've watched Democrats and Republicans laughing at the same joke at Purple Rose. I've stood in the back of the stage manager's booth and watched the audience. And I've watched how laughter makes them feel good. They literally feel they're doubling over. They're laughing. They haven't laughed like this in a long time. And that has value. And that means a lot. So, if we can hit that home run on opening night and we'll get to the curtain call at the end, I'll lean back and go, "We did it!"

David Fair: Well, it certainly sounds to me as though it is going to be a smash. I look forward to seeing it. And I'd like to thank you for spending some time and sharing the story with us today, Jeff! I appreciate it! Best of luck to you and the crew on the new play!

Jeff Daniels: Thanks, David!

David Fair: That is award-winning actor and multifaceted artist Jeff Daniels. He is author and director of the play "Office Christmas Party, Grinch in Fight with Rudolph, Police Called." The previews begin on Thursday at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, and then it formally opens on Friday, October 4th. For ticket information, go to purplerosetheatre.org, or pay a visit to our website at wemu.org, and we'll get you where you need to go. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR Station 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

