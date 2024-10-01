Student enrollment up at the University of Michigan

University of Michigan has released census data for the fall 2024 semester, showing a 1.5% increase in total enrollment and a 12% rise in applications, especially among students of color.

U-M continues to see growing interest from students of color, while navigating restrictions from 2006’s Proposal 2, which bans race and gender-based admissions.

Vice Provost of Enrollment Management, Adele C. Brumfield, says U-M has made significant efforts to attract and recruit students from all backgrounds.

She adds that while she’s proud of the progress in campus diversity, there is still much work to be done.

Currently, 43% of students identify as people of color with an 87% increase in Black or African American enrollment since 2020.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org