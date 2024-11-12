© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public forum regarding senior services to be held at Ann Arbor District Library

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST
An intergenerational chess event at the Ypsilanti Senior Center.
David Lewinski
/
Concentrate Media
An intergenerational chess event at the Ypsilanti Senior Center.

Avalon Housing is hosting a meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to help seniors in Washtenaw County.

The meeting at the Ann Arbor Downtown Library titled “Aging in a Good Place?” begins at 6 PM and will feature panelists on several topics affecting the senior population.

Avalon Housing Executive Director Aaron Cooper will be moderating the session. He says on the heels of the passage of the Senior Millage, it’s good timing for such a discussion.

“It’s really just to talk to the community about the challenges that seniors face. And it’s more overall. So, it’s not one specific challenge, so more of a community conversation.”

Panelists will be representing housing, the health field, and social services. Cooper says Avalon has a special interest since many of their clients are seniors living alone with little or no family support system.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyAnn Arborann arbor district libraryAvalon Housingsenior citizensforum
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content