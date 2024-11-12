Public forum regarding senior services to be held at Ann Arbor District Library

Avalon Housing is hosting a meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to help seniors in Washtenaw County.

The meeting at the Ann Arbor Downtown Library titled “Aging in a Good Place?” begins at 6 PM and will feature panelists on several topics affecting the senior population.

Avalon Housing Executive Director Aaron Cooper will be moderating the session. He says on the heels of the passage of the Senior Millage, it’s good timing for such a discussion.

“It’s really just to talk to the community about the challenges that seniors face. And it’s more overall. So, it’s not one specific challenge, so more of a community conversation.”

Panelists will be representing housing, the health field, and social services. Cooper says Avalon has a special interest since many of their clients are seniors living alone with little or no family support system.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

