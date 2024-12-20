U-M psychologists researching smartphone incentive program on treating addiction

Clinical psychologists from the University of Michigan are working with local addiction recovery clinics on a form of treatment called "contingency management." The study will determine if positive reinforcement affects recovery outcomes.

U-M Addiction Treatment Services Director of Clinical Programming, Anne Fernandez, says a smartphone app may help those who might not be able to afford recovery services, notably Medicaid patients.

Developed by DynamiCare Health, the app offers a financial incentive for following program steps and successful screenings.

Fernandez says while previous studies show great promise, the idea of offering incentives for recovery has met its share of objections.

“Sometimes, there’s a reaction to some of these types of treatments, like we shouldn’t be giving something to people who have an addiction. But on a practical level these treatments work really well.”

Fernandez says new treatment pathways that encourage positive reinforcement might prevent relapses for a lot of people.

