For the Love of WEMU at the Northside Grill

WEMU air personalities will assist the staff at Northside Grill with their tables and collect tips at this annual fundraising event in honor of Valentine's Day.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday February 14th, stop by Northside Grill on Broadway near Pontiac Trail to hang out with your favorite WEMU staff members. They'll be there until 3 p.m. spreading the love. All tips collected that day will benefit WEMU and go towards fiscal year fundraising goals.

Northside Grill takes care of their servers financially, so they don't lose anything on the day.