Ann Arbor Administration's Office releases annual report

The Ann Arbor City Administrator's Office has released its annual city report. We get more from WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert.

The 2025 report highlights accomplishments, initiatives, and progress made across city departments over the past year. It provides a comprehensive overview of city operations and outlines how priorities were advanced. City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says the report shows a lot has been getting accomplished.

“We have progress being made in our sustainability area. We’ve got things happening within our parks, within our technology realm. I’m really just pleased overall with the service areas.”





The report serves as a resource to help inform residents, community partners and other stakeholders. It’s designed to be used so people can better understand how local government works.

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