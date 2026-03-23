Ann Arbor City Council to hold budget planning session

The annual budget process kicks off on Monday Ann Arbor. A City Council workshop will be held tonight with department officials. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert has this report.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says as it stands now, the budget numbers look good. He says they are predicting additional growth in the community. He says the process begins with the different department heads addressing council members with what they see are the needs of Ann Arborites.

“That doesn’t speak to what’s actually in the budget. It is simply drawing attention to some of our needs and some of the opportunities that the service areas see in front of them.”

There’s expected to be an increase in revenues thanks to the growth. Those numbers are expected to become clearer in the coming weeks. The actual proposed budget presentation by Dohoney to the city council will take place on April 20th. The new fiscal year begins on July 1st.

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