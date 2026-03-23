© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor City Council to hold budget planning session

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:12 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. addresses the City Council
Kevin Meerschaert
/
WEMU-FM
Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. addresses the City Council

The annual budget process kicks off on Monday Ann Arbor. A City Council workshop will be held tonight with department officials. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert has this report.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says as it stands now, the budget numbers look good. He says they are predicting additional growth in the community. He says the process begins with the different department heads addressing council members with what they see are the needs of Ann Arborites.

“That doesn’t speak to what’s actually in the budget. It is simply drawing attention to some of our needs and some of the opportunities that the service areas see in front of them.”

There’s expected to be an increase in revenues thanks to the growth. Those numbers are expected to become clearer in the coming weeks. The actual proposed budget presentation by Dohoney to the city council will take place on April 20th. The new fiscal year begins on July 1st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilMilton Dohoney Jr.
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert